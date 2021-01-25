Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe is one the most awaited films of 2020 but due to coronavirus pandemic, the shoot was postponed thereby delaying the release of the film. Now the wait is over and the makers have finally revealed the release date of the film.

Reportedly, the makers of the film have finished 75 per cent of the shooting process. Siruthai Siva directorial film, which will resume the shooting process in February after the long halt, will star Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbu as the leading ladies. Other stars like Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish will also be seen in important roles.

As fans have been waiting for the film with bated breath, the makers of the film Annaatthe have revealed that Rajinikanth starrer will hit theatres on November 4th this year which falls on Diwali. The maker shared the poster on their official Twitter handle and captioned it, “#Annaatthe will be releasing on November 4th, 2021! Get ready for #AnnaattheDeepavali!” Take a look at the post below:

It is expected that the makers will soon announce the commencement of shooting soon. For the unversed, Rajinikanth’s film shoot came to a halt after 4 crew members tested positive for COVID 19. Even the superstar’s blood pressure fluctuated as he observed self-quarantine. Due to these unfortunate circumstances, the makers halted the shooting process temporarily.

After having discharged from the hospital superstar Rajinikanth shared a statement on social media about the decision to opt-out from politics. He stated, “People will have opinions on my decision to not enter politics. But I don’t want to make my followers scapegoat for people’s opinions. I request my followers and Rajini Makkal Mandram members to forgive me, as they will be disappointed. All the efforts that my followers took in the three years, even during the pandemic will not be wasted. Rajini Makkal Mandram will function as always. I will serve my people without entering politics and stand up for them if any unjust is done”.

