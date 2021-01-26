Following the ban of popular online multiplayer battle royale game PUBG, Akshay Kumar announced that he will soon launch a multi-player game FAU-G, which is made in India. Video game fanatics were ecstatic after the announcement. Now the game has been launched on Republic Day, but it seems Twitterattis are divided with the gameplay experience.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bachchan Pandey actor took to Instagram to announce the release of the multi-player game, which is touted as India’s answer to PUBG, with a promo. The animation video showcased the basics of the game, intense graphics and strong plot. Sharing the video, he captioned it, “FAU-G: Fearless And United Guards. Face the enemy. Fight for your country. Protect Our Flag. India’s most anticipated action game, Fearless and United Guards: FAU-G takes you to the frontlines and beyond! Start your mission today. Download now: Link in bio #HappyRepublicDay #FAUG #BharatKeVeer #BeFearless @vishygo @ncore_games_official”.
Trending
Take a look at the clip below:
However, it seems some netizens were not pleased with the multi-player game. Take a look at some of the reactions below:
Pub fans 🙄🙄😏@PUBGMob_In#FAUGMobile#FAUG pic.twitter.com/mKSTIfxoAM
— IcøN Lukky (@dynamo580) January 26, 2021
Me after playing one match of FAUG game.#FAUG #FAUGGame #FAUGMobile #NCoreGames #PUBGMOBILE PUBG #Memes pic.twitter.com/hlG081KTpE
— TechNtrolls (@TechnTrolls) January 26, 2021
Me after playing #FAUGGame for 2 minutes:#FAUGMobile #FAUG #NCoreGames pic.twitter.com/avZwXWBjYl
— TechNtrolls (@TechnTrolls) January 26, 2021
@nCore_games #FAUG #FAUGMobile
Bug2: cannot pick weapon if it is on the higher ground. pic.twitter.com/U6tyzyWAyO
— janasaiarun (@janasaiarun) January 26, 2021
Pubg lovers after playing #FAUG game (no Offence to our army but some selfish people want to sale their lame product on their name shame) pic.twitter.com/HXOyi5X2xC
— Aamir (@Aamir11419334) January 26, 2021
Me to FAUG game developers,#FAUGGame #FAUGMobile pic.twitter.com/HeWNl8VZro
— Νςριητυ (@the_nspintu) January 26, 2021
While some netizens didn’t like the game, some users seemed to like FAU-G and have admitted having fun playing it. Here are some of them:
Playing it since past 2 hours. Not bad, I’d say. #FAUG #FAUGMobile https://t.co/hUAMMFRKZP pic.twitter.com/VtZJakE8N3
— Robin Sinha (@RobSin91) January 26, 2021
Real Hard 🔨
this time is #FAUG
we proud to be an 🇮🇳Indian .
jay hind 🇮🇳…#HappyRepublicDay#FAUGGame #FAUGMobile pic.twitter.com/S4JgzVbrVF
— @vinod.sanwle101 (@iamvinod_s) January 26, 2021
Played #FAUGMobile
3/5 pic.twitter.com/5wx6HAL0rx
— Roshan Singh (@Roshansingh_059) January 26, 2021
FAU-G is available now… So much excited @akshaykumar Sir❣️😍 #FAUGMobile #FAUG #AkshayKumar #Akkians #akkian @nCore_games pic.twitter.com/Jxn7Qg81Do
— Mihir Purohit (@_mihhhir) January 26, 2021
Me making space for #FAUG game by deleting existing apps #FAUGMobile pic.twitter.com/PY1r1tE8Ga
— Jay (@dhoninjay) January 26, 2021
Okay 👌#FAUG #FAUGMobile pic.twitter.com/9qJoYr98no
— Mourya Debpanda (@MouryaPanda) January 26, 2021
FAUG first Update is 10000 times better than Pubg’s 😂 #FAUG
FAUG is going to rule Indian gaming 🔥
Link given to download the Fau-G Game :- https://t.co/aWjpv5OEEm#FAUGMobile pic.twitter.com/9O2bqXGV8G
— R Ragavan (@Firstperson_01) January 26, 2021
Graphics are quite fine. Animation is good while fighting waiting for the other mode to play. Keep it up. Hope you will upadate the other mode very soon. Appreciating your work.
#FAUGMobile
— Being Middle class (@ing_middleclass) January 26, 2021
Previously, multiple scandals were reported revolving around the game, including the theory that Sushant Singh Rajput had conceptualized it. However, Bombay High Court had passed an interim order on it.
Meanwhile, the multiplayer game, which is a tribute to India’s brave men at the borders, crossed 5 million registrations since the process began, with a million of them coming in just the last week. The game is developed by nCore Games, a Bengaluru based Tech company. Reportedly, FAUG’s first episode will be based in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley.
So what do you think about Akshay Kumar’s FAU-G? Let us know in the comments.
Must Read: Laal Singh Chaddha: Naga Chaitanya To Make His Big Bollywood Debut In Aamir Khan Starrer?
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube
Advertisement
Advertisement