Following the ban of popular online multiplayer battle royale game PUBG, Akshay Kumar announced that he will soon launch a multi-player game FAU-G, which is made in India. Video game fanatics were ecstatic after the announcement. Now the game has been launched on Republic Day, but it seems Twitterattis are divided with the gameplay experience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bachchan Pandey actor took to Instagram to announce the release of the multi-player game, which is touted as India’s answer to PUBG, with a promo. The animation video showcased the basics of the game, intense graphics and strong plot. Sharing the video, he captioned it, “FAU-G: Fearless And United Guards. Face the enemy. Fight for your country. Protect Our Flag. India’s most anticipated action game, Fearless and United Guards: FAU-G takes you to the frontlines and beyond! Start your mission today. Download now: Link in bio #HappyRepublicDay #FAUG #BharatKeVeer #BeFearless @vishygo @ncore_games_official”.

Take a look at the clip below:

However, it seems some netizens were not pleased with the multi-player game. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

While some netizens didn’t like the game, some users seemed to like FAU-G and have admitted having fun playing it. Here are some of them:

Previously, multiple scandals were reported revolving around the game, including the theory that Sushant Singh Rajput had conceptualized it. However, Bombay High Court had passed an interim order on it.

Meanwhile, the multiplayer game, which is a tribute to India’s brave men at the borders, crossed 5 million registrations since the process began, with a million of them coming in just the last week. The game is developed by nCore Games, a Bengaluru based Tech company. Reportedly, FAUG’s first episode will be based in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley.

So what do you think about Akshay Kumar’s FAU-G? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Laal Singh Chaddha: Naga Chaitanya To Make His Big Bollywood Debut In Aamir Khan Starrer?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube