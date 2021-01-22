The huge success of Tamil film Master in COVID-19 times has amazed the people worldwide. What no film could do all over the world, Thalapathy Vijay & Vijay Sethupathi starrer did quite easily and it went on to prove that they hold a crazy fan following among masses.

Advertisement

This latest feat has now bagged Vijay Sethupathi yet another big project and it’s none other than Prashanth Neel’s upcoming film Salaar starring Prabhas in lead. Reportedly, the talented actor has been approached to play a baddie in the upcoming film.

Team #Salaar has approached @VijaySethuOffl to play the baddie in the #Prabhas starrer. But things are yet to be officially confirmed. #VJS is getting a lot of offers now to play the antagonist after the massive success of #Master! pic.twitter.com/ZwCWbtwOo3 — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) January 21, 2021

Advertisement

Now that’s huge! Isn’t it? Vijay Sethupathi gave an enthralling performance as a baddie in Master and we believe he will take himself to next level with this.

Meanwhile, Salaar is expected to go on floors by the last week of January. The team performed a Mahurat Puja in Hyderabad on January 15.

KGF fame Prashanth Neel directorial is being billed as one of the most immaculate action films ever made. Prabhas plays a violent character, something he hasn’t done so far in his films. He is working to acquire a beefed-up look for the role.

“I’m really excited to start the shoot of the film post the Muhurat Puja in Hyderabad and reveal my look to the fans,” Prabhas said talking about the same.

Earlier in December, Prabhas shared his first look from the film with fans and wrote, “Today I take a leap into the world of #SALAAR. Shoot commences from Jan 2021. An Indian Film by @hombalefilms @vkiragandur @prashanthneel.”

Giving an intense look, Prabhas is dressed in black and is seen sitting with one hand resting on a rifle.

The poster also says: “THE MOST VIOLENT MEN.. CALLED ONE MAN.. THE MOST VIOLENT!!”

Talking about Vijay Sethupathi, the talented actor will soon be seen in a silent Bollywood film titled Gandhi Talks.

The film is written, directed and produced by Kishor Pandurang Belekar, while Divay Dhamijain is on board as creative producer.

“This project has been very close to my heart and when the actor himself relates with the idea and same emotions, it is really a boon for the director. For me Vijay Sethupathi is that actor who can justify this challenging script with his performance. As soon as Vijay read the script, he completely understood my vision and approach towards the film,” said Belekar.

“Every director is looking for certain types of characteristics in his actors. While I was searching for the lead in B-Town, I also started looking in alternate industries and that’s how I came across Vijay Sethupathi. His acting skills, style statement, and vocal dynamism are stupendous and that’s when I felt I found my lead star,” the filmmaker added.

Must Read: Pulkit Samrat Confirms Starting Work On Fukrey 3 In A Month, Says “Aapas Mein Setting Bhi Ho Chuka Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube