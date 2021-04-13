Ranbir Kapoor is the heartthrob of Bollywood, who often grabs headline for his alleged relationship with actresses like Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. But did you know he was once rumoured to be in a relationship with Pakistani actress Mahira Khan? Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Back in September 2017, pictures of Ranbir and Mahira broke the internet. In the pictures, both were seen casually strolling the streets of New York with cigarettes in their hands. The viral pictures left many to suspect that the two were in a relationship.

Advertisement

Moreover, Mahira Khan was criticized for wearing a ‘short’ dress and also for smoking despite being a ‘woman’. Ranbir Kapoor also came to her rescue later and issued a public statement standing up for the Pakistani actress. In his statement, he said, “I’ve gotten to know Mahira in a personal capacity over the last few months. She is somebody who I admire and respect, for her achievements and even more for the person she is. It is very unfair the way she is being judged and spoken about. What is also said is the inequality in judgment just because she is a woman. I request you to stop the negativity and move on with your beautiful god gifted lives. Peace and Love.” He further added, “PS: Both smoking and hate are injurious to health.”

Mahira Khan with Ranbir Kapoor caught and snapped on the street of New York pic.twitter.com/Je1LcWezoZ — Shahrukh (@ShahrukhAnu) September 21, 2017

Mahira later broke her silence during a conversation with somethinghaute.com. She said that she felt broken and shattered after the incident. “I’d be lying if I said that I decided right off the bat that I wouldn’t respond to this controversy. And I’m a very strong woman but when all of this happened, I was completely shattered and broken. I would think about posting a statement every day. Then I would stop myself because I just wouldn’t know what to say,” the actress said.

However, Mahira understands where the criticism comes from. She said, “Thankfully, ‘Power Di Game’ was ready to be released, which I thought was perfect timing, so I just posted that as sort of a response to the trolls. But to be honest, I understand where all the criticism came from and it didn’t come from a place of hate. I’m not talking about the trolls but those who were genuinely disappointed to see those pictures. It’s the same disappointment that my nani or my mamoo would have felt seeing that. So even now when I meet an older lady who says that she didn’t like the pictures, I’m quick to apologize.”

What are your thoughts on Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan’s pictures? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Kabir Bedi Had Asked His Wife Parveen Dusanj To Change Her Name Only To Get Slammed

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube