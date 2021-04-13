Vipul Shah’s film “Commando” clocked in eight years on Monday and the filmmaker says all it took for him to conceptualise the film was one look at actor Vidyut Jammwal’s audition tape for Force.

He decided to cast him in both films.

“When I saw the first audition tape of Vidyut Jammwal, we were looking for a villain for the movie, ‘Force’. Just looking at the tape, I had decided that we will cast him in ‘Force’ as a villain but we will actually make him an action hero because he is exceptionally talented,” he says.

While he loved shooting the film, Shah says that it was tough as well.

“And it’s been a terrific journey since then. Shooting ‘Commando’ was a very big challenge because we wanted to make an action film and action films always require a budget. We wanted to shoot in the jungles of Himachal Pradesh. It was a difficult film to put together,” he says.

The film was well-received at the box office. Vidyut Jammwal played the role of Commando Karanveer Singh Dogra in the film.

There are reports of the film having the fourth instalment as well.

Talking about it, Shah says: “I worked on the movie for almost one year before Reliance came on board as a partner and we had decided at that time that we are going to go ahead with at least 3 Commando films and I am glad that now we are going ahead to make the fourth one, so the target has been well achieved.”

