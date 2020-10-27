Mandira Bedi's Adopted Daughter Tara Kept Asking Her On Video Call: "When Are You Coming?"

Congratulations are in order as Mandira Bedi and husband Rraj Kaushal have welcomed their second child by adopting a daughter. The couple shared a son, Vir and is really elated to share this news with the rest of the world.

The couple has named their daughter, Tara and is 4-year-old. Mandira revealed that she only knows Jabalpur as she used to stay nearby the city and they have been busy home-schooling her amid the pandemic.

In an interview with TOI, Mandira Bedi revealed that they met her virtually for the first time and said, “We did a few video calls before meeting her, and she kept asking us, ‘When are you coming?’ Today, Tara is very happy and has settled in. She is naughty, fun and absolutely comfortable.”

Tara who has an elder brother, Vir loves to play with her. “Tara dotes on him and keeps calls him Viru bhaiya, while he treats her like his pesky little sister. The other day, during one of his online classes, he asked his teacher if he could introduce his sister to the class. All of them got excited and kept asking her questions. We then told them that she can’t speak English and knows only Jabalpur,” Mandira added.

On being asked how they managed to get Tara home amid the lockdown, Mandira said, “Rraj went to Jabalpur first, while Vir and I took a private jet the next day. By the time we reached, he had completed all the legal formalities. We fetched them at the airport and flew back.”

In an interview with HT, Mandira once expressed the desire of adopting a daughter and said, “Rraj and I wanted a sister for Vir. My son is eight and we are looking at adopting a girl who could be between two-and-a-half to four-years-old. We have already thought of a name for her. We are going to call her Tara.”

Sharing the good news with the world, Mandira Bedi penned a heartfelt note on Instagram with a beautiful family portrait that includes Tara and wrote:

“She has come to us

Like a blessing from above

Our little girl, Tara. ⭐️

Four years and a bit

With eyes that sparkle like stars

Sister to her Vir ❣️

Welcoming her home

With open arms and pure love

Grateful, thankful. blessed 🙏🏽

Tara Bedi Kaushal ❣️

Became a part of our family on 28th July 2020.”

Aww, congratulations Mandira Bedi and Rraj Kaushal!

