The well-known face of TV industry, Mandira Bedi, who appeared in shows such as ‘Shanti’ and ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ may be seen in Ekta R Kapoor’s upcoming family drama, tentatively titled ‘Sansaar’. The show is on the lines of 1994 movie ‘Raja Babu’ starring Karisma Kapoor and Govinda.

Till now there has been no official statement from the makers or the actors but if the sources are to be believed, then Mandira has joined the cast of the show.

A source close to the show says: “Mandira Bedi has been locked out by the makers to play a negative lead role in the show. She will play one of the significant characters in the series. The actress will be seen playing a business tycoon who’s mother to the female lead in the show. She will be seen as a possessive mother.”

As per sources, veteran actors like Aruna Irani and Alok Nath are coming together to play male lead’s parents alongside Mandira Bedi. Pearl V. Puri will be seen playing the male lead. Though nothing has been confirmed officially.

