The biggest event of the pro-wrestling just happened and we still can’t get over it. Yes, we are talking about Wrestlemania 37. And just like every loyal WWE fan, Varun Dhawan too is full of emotions.

For the unversed, Wrestlemania 37 took place on 10th and 11th April (11th and 12th April in India). The event that took place on two days, witnessed some terrific matches. But most importantly, this year’s mania had a live audience, unlike the last year. Wrestlemania 36 took place in an empty arena due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, thankfully, permission was granted to attend the event.

Underlining the same factor of a live audience, Varun Dhawan got emotional and shared a post on Twitter. He wrote, “#WrestleMania37…remember watching it last year in lockdown where there was no live gate but this year crowds are back. Loved the main event.”

#WrestleMania37 🙏 remember watching it last year in lockdown where there was no live gate but this year crowds are back. Loved the main event — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 12, 2021

Wrestlemania 37 took place in Raymond James Stadium of Tampa Bay, Florida. The event had some highly entertaining and quality matches in the form of Seth Rollins vs Cesaro, The Miz and John Morrison vs Damien Priest and Bad Bunny, and many more.

Meanwhile, a few days back, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal donated 1 lakh towards the relief of fire victims in Tirap and Longding districts of Arunachal Pradesh. The actor, who has been shooting in the state for his forthcoming film “Bhediya”, handed the amount to Deputy Commissioner Somcha Lowang of Lower Subansiri district.

Varun is currently shooting in the scenic state for Amar Kaushik’s “Bhediya“, which also features Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobroyal. The film is slated to release on April 14, 2022

