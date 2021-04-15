Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan has portrayed a variety of characters in the last two decades. He is well-known for his dancing skills and has won many awards, including six Filmfares, four for Best Actor and one each for Best Debut and Best Actor (Critics).

The 47-year-old actor has given several blockbusters thereby establishing himself as one of the leading actors in Bollywood. However, there a few films that did not fare well at the box office as much as was expected. One of the films was Kites.

Anurag Basu directorial film Kites, which was released in 2010, starred Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Barbara Mori, Kabir Bedi in important roles. During an award show, Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan made a joke about Hrithik’s film failing at the box office. The Kaabil actor had sportively and brilliantly turned the joke on Shah Rukh and Saif.

As seen in the clip below Saif Ali Khan asked Hrithik, “agar bahar ka taapmaan 60 degrees hai, wind speed 40 miles per hour hai, and hawa south se north direction me chal rahi hai, aur aap 13 mahine se shave nhi kiya hai, toh Kites kitni vertical speed me jake udegi?” To which, Hrithik had a hilarious comeback. He said pointing at Saif, “Let me see..jitne tumhari Kurbaan udi thi,” and then pointing at SRK, said, “jitni aapki Billu Barbar udi thi”. Take a look at the video clip below:

Recently, 66th Vimal Elaichi Filmfare Awards 2021 was held. It was a star-studded affair and Hrithik Roshan performed a challenging montage that celebrated his 20-year journey in Hindi cinema. The handsome hunk grooved to the beats with perfection despite the dance sequence being an elaborate and choreography heavy piece.

Commenting on the performance, a well-placed source from the advertising world revealed to Times Of India, “Hrithik Roshan is the best on-stage performer in India. In the past as well, the shows that have had him perform, be it award ceremonies or inaugural shows, have done phenomenally well on television. He’s one of the highest-paid celebrity stage performers in the country and rightly so. Each time, he gets on to the stage for a performance, it is always special. As advertisers, such information is always beneficial for us to plan our spends.”

