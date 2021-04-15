Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty Welcomes The Two Hottest Ladies Of B'Town - Deepika Padukone & Taapsee Pannu

When Katrina Kaif launched her make-up label, Kay Beauty, back in 2019, her aim was to crush stereotypes against women and their looks. She has been crushing varied stereotypes and empowering women through her products ever since. She has got support time and again from many others in the film industry and many have been using Kay Beauty’s products in their regular lives. The latest to join the bandwagon are two of the hottest women in B-Town in the current times – Deepika Padukone and Taapsee Pannu.

Advertisement

Deepika Padukone recently shared a video where she is getting her makeup done and talking about the favourite songs from her playlist. Deepika is known to never compromise on her looks and she is seen sporting Katrina Kaif‘s Kay Beauty products while getting ready. Have a look:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Advertisement

Doesn’t she look stunning? Deepika and Katrina’s friendship has been growing on and on over the years, and the two can be seen commenting on each other’s social media posts quite often.

Next up, you can see Taapsee Pannu getting ready for a shoot in a picture that has been going viral all over. Taapsee too can be seen using Kay Beauty products. Have a look:

Taapsee has been an admirer of Katrina Kaif’s work for ages and she has even spoken about it quite often. Katrina too has appreciated Taapsee’s work many times on social media.

Talking of Kay Beauty, the brand is an extension of Katrina Kaif’s personality and a representation of who she really is. With the beauty brand, she has reached out to many women and conveyed the message of self-love and self-acceptance. Deepika Padukone and Taapsee Pannu are just spreading the same message even further.

Must Read: Did You Know? Jaya Bachchan Slapped Rekha On A Film Set In The Presence Of Amitabh Bachchan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube