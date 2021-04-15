Avinash Tiwary: "If I'm Able To Do Well In My Career, People Will Go Back, Find Laila Majnu & Probably Love It Then"

Actor Avinash Tiwary has been part of films such as “Tu Mera Sunday”, “Bulbull”, and “Ghost Stories”. While he has enjoyed critical acclaim for his roles, he feels a good film is always a team effort and not just about the actor.

Advertisement

The actor’s 2018 film “Laila Majnu” didn’t do well at the box office and, talking about the film, Avinash tells IANS: “A performance is about writing, directing, editing — all of it together. The actors get a lot more credit than they deserve. The part was so well written, the way the background music was, all of that come together for the performance.”

Advertisement

Avinash Tiwary is currently working on the upcoming series “Dongri To Dubai”, and he says if his career graph improves, it could draw attention to “Laila Majnu”.

“I believe that if it stays longer in people’s memory and if I am able to do well in my career, then people will go back and find this and probably love it then,” Avinash Tiwary feels.

Talking about how the release platform affects his craft as an actor, Avinash says: “It doesn’t change anything for me. Eventually, I am doing a story that is said by the director. My job is essentially to create that character, which my director wants to tell the story with. I don’t think there is anything different. Every story has a different process, every actor also finds a different process. While that varies, it doesn’t matter if it is an OTT platform or anything else.”

Must Read: Irrfan’s Wife Sutapa Sikdar Reacts To Her ‘Sakht Launda’ Baabil Crying, Pens An Emotional Note Having A Cute Shah Rukh Khan’s DDLJ Connect

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube