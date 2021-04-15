A video of Babil receiving the honour at Filmfare awards on his late father Irrfan Khan’s behalf is going viral where he got so emotional and cried his heart out to it. Now, his mother and late actor’s wife Sutapa Sikdar has written a beautiful poem with a Shah Rukh Khan connect and shared it on social media with a pic of Babil getting all emotional at the awards ceremony.

Advertisement

Babil didn’t shy away from expressing his emotions at the awards function and netizens have been lauding his gesture.

Advertisement

Sharing her son’s picture on Instagram with a beautiful, Sutapa Sikdar wrote in Hindi, “Bada kadak launda hai, vo chup chup ke nahi sabke saamne zor zor rota hai vo, bada kadak launda hai, baap ke yaadon ko sametta hai naazuk ungliyon se bikherata hai unhen khushboo ki tarah… (He is a very strong man. He cries in front of everyone, not secretly. He is a very strong man. He gathers the memories of his father with delicate fingers, spreads them like a fragrance).”

Take a look:

That’s one heart-warming post written by Sutapa Sikdar. Did y’all notice Shah Rukh Khan’s DDLJ dialogue in her poem? Aww.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Babil lashed out at the media journalists who asked him if he was high at the awards ceremony. In an Instagram story, he wrote, “Just wanted to share with yall that I attended the Filmfare awards yesterday and 7 journalists asked me if I was high just because of the shape of my eyes. well done guys. great inquisitive research that you have conducted because I have been pure natural since I left university. really good job. you made me feel so nice by telling me that my natural face looked like I was high. thank you so much for that. I will use that look and make millions in bollywood.”

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Best Highlights From Star VS Food Episode 1 – From Her ‘Main Apni Favourite Hoon’ Moment To Pregnancy Cravings!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube