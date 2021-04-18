Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Anupama Chopra are quite well-known names in the industry. Both have been successful in their respective careers. Their 17-year-old daughter Zuni Chopra, who is well on her way to literary stardom now opens up fighting one’s privilege.

Zuni, in an Instagram video, talks about privilege and a name can really only get one person so far. She has also opened up about the struggle that privileged kids have and about wanting to achieve more. Scroll down to know what she said.

In the video, Zuni Chopra starts by saying, “She is the daughter of Anupama Chopra and filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra. When everyone knows who your parents are, what can you do to be bigger than your last name?” The young author then continues to speak about how everyone always starts by mentioning the names of her celebrity parents. And how it all bothered her at the age of 15.

At a young age, she also wondered why people were always mentioning the names of her parents while introducing her. She asked, “Why were their names repeated more often than mine? The privilege bit is a little hard one to escape. What mountain can you conquer to match the Everest of those who came before you?” Zuni then continues, “Privilege and a name can really only get you so far.” Take a look at the video clip below:

Zuni Chopra is known for her book titled The House That Spoke and The Island of the Day Before. She has also penned two books on poetry.

