The Bajirao to her Mastani, The Ram to her Leela and ultimately the Ranveer Singh to her Deepika Padukone; Well, these are names of two such people who are true examples of love. Can you imagine having dessert which is not sweet? Sounds bizarre, right? Well, similarly, we are sure that most of us cannot imagine Deepika without Ranveer.

Advertisement

These two are crazy in their own way. They have a sweet little bubble of their own, and well, we absolutely adore them. Talking about their talent, they have that in abundance. Both husband and wife can make anyone jealous with the kind of movies they have in their kitty. But today, we are not here to praise them for their talent and hard work, but we just want to take a moment to admire the fashion game of the couple that always makes us believe in the bold choices they make without hesitation.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are love. They are one of the hottest and quirkiest couples of Bollywood. From their airport fashion to their party fashion, everything always makes them a slayer. We need not say anything much about Ranveer as we are aware of his bold fashion choices. But Deepika rocks in whatever she wears.

Deepika and Ranveer’s wedding was talked about for several months, even after the ceremony took place. Each of their outfits set a new trend, and we could not help but gaze at how perfect these two looked in every wedding function. Well, this ivory colour coordinated outfit of the bride and groom at their Mumbai reception surely won million hearts.

Deepika Padukone was a vision in her ivory chikankari lehenga by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. The most special thing about this look of hers was that she decided to break an archaic tradition with this one. Usually, brides do not wear light colours like white, off-white, ivory and beige to their wedding and reception ceremonies. But, Deepu being the diva that she is, totally rocked it like a boss bride. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh was seen in an ivory ensemble from Rohit Bal featuring intricate embroidery work that he teamed with a matching shawl.

Golden and black make for a brilliant combo isn’t it? In the couple’s Bangalore reception, Deepika stuck to her roots and sported a golden silk saree. Instead of styling the saree with matching jewellery, the actress went for a contrasting choker set in green colour. And for the hairstyle, she ties her hair back with a tight bridal bun. Ranveer looked dapper in a heavily embroidered black and gold sherwani by Rohit Bal and paired his look with matching, embroidered shoes.

The third and one of my most favourite outfits of them from their wedding was this one. Even in this western outfit, royalty is pouring from every angle. If you are a modern girl who wants to wear something contemporary for your reception, steal the look from Deepika Padukone. This unique gown in the shade of red is mesmerizing. The long veil with the modish gown is all eye-pleasing. The best part about this outfit is that it is detachable. When you are too tired of the long floor length, then you can just detach it and make it a short dress. How cool is that? Ranveer Singh, this time kept it simple and looked dapper in a black tuxedo and geeky glasses.

Mirror mirror on the wall who is quirkiest of all? Well, even the mirror might get confused that who looks sassier amongst Deepika and Ranveer in their respective attires? The Chennai Express actress wore Gaurav Gupta couture, and her outfit was an electric Violet Gown with shimmery sleeves and a gossamer tulle hood, with a soft feather trail. The violet colour of the gown was inspired by stained glass windows and is a beautiful blend of lavender and amaranth purple hues. The multi-shade embroidery is enhanced with a lot of feathers. This outfit costs a whopping Rs 7 Lakh. The gown which she wore is for 3 Lakh, and the veil which illuminated the outfit to another level costs Rs 4 Lakh. Ranveer, who is known for doing experiments with fashion, also marked his presence in an offbeat suit to the green carpet.

With their fashion game, we can only say that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are a match made in heaven, and we absolutely love them.

Must Read: Exclusive! Tusshar Kapoor On Nepotism: “It’s Also Got To Do With Who Is In Which Group…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube