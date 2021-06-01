Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal’s ugly spat has been breaking the internet since this morning. It had been reported that the former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor had been arrested after his wife filed a complaint against him in Goregaon Police station and accused him of beating her. But after the actor came got bail, he revealed that his wife and her brother had framed him.

Advertisement

Yes! You heard that right. Karan accused Nisha and her brother Rohit Sethiya of assaulting him and spoke about the entire incident. Keep reading further to know more.

Advertisement

According to an exclusive interview given by Karan Mehra to India Today, he revealed, “It is sad that after so many years of marriage this happened. We have been discussing this for the last one month because things have been a bit strange between us for a long time. So, we were thinking that if we should part ways or what should we do. So we were trying to fix things.”

Karan Mehra further added, “Nisha’s brother, Rohit Sethiya, had also come to improve things. Later, Nisha and her brother asked for an alimony amount, which was too high, and I said it was not possible for me. Last night also, we spoke about it. He came to me at around 10 pm. When I said it won’t be possible for me, he suggested taking the legal way. After the conversation, I came to my room. I was talking to my mother over the phone when Nisha barged in and started hurling abuses at me, my parents, and my brother. She started shouting loudly, and not only that, Nisha even spat on me. When I asked Nisha to go out, she threatened me by saying ‘see what I do now’ and went out. She then smashed her head on the wall and told everyone that I did it.”

Karan further narrated that Nisha smashed her own head on the wall and her brother assaulted him. Now this definitely does come as a big shock.

“Nisha’s brother came and raised his hand on me. He assaulted me…slapped me, and hit me on the chest too. I told his brother that I had not hit Nisha, and he could check it on the camera of the house, but the cameras were already switched off. They started recording all the videos, and then they called the police, but the police also did nothing because they know what the truth is. If they file a false case, the truth will come out. If tomorrow an investigation is conducted, the truth will be out,” said Karan Mehra.

These things came as a surprise for Karan. “For me, it’s all very surprising. If Nisha asks for any amount, from where will I bring so much money? I was doing all this for Kavish, my child. It could have been solved with talks. My parents were also trying, but Nisha left. I could see that she was trying to get me away from my child.”

Now we are waiting to hear what Nisha Rawal has to say on this? What do you think about Karan Mehra’s statements? Share your thoughts on the comments section below.

Must Read: Karan Mehra’s Wife Nisha Rawal Hinted At A ‘Sad Heart’ Last Night Sharing A Picture With Son From The Airport

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube