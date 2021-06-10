Samantha Akkineni has become a household name now after her fabulous performance in The Family Man 2. She was already a star down South, but today it wouldn’t be wrong to call her a pan-India star. But did you know she could have achieved this fame long back? The actress, who has revealed that she fears making her debut in Bollywood today, was all set to make her debut opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in 2013. Unfortunately, that project got shelved.

Advertisement

Samantha Akkineni and Aditya‘s film was titled Assi Nabbe Pure Sau and was directed by Vasudev Menon. This film was shot in a tri-lingual setup. The Tamil and Telugu portion of the film saw Jiva and Nani play the male leads respectively. While the Tamil and Telugu version of the film was released, the Hindi film was shelved. Keep scrolling further to know more about this fact.

Advertisement

Reportedly, the reason behind the film being shelved is unknown; however, it was revealed that the movie was being shot simultaneously in all three languages. The Tamil and Telugu version released with different names and the film received fairly good success. However, reasons for the Bollywood version of the film being shelved was never known. Had the film gone through, Samantha Akkineni would have made her Bollywood debut back in 2013 itself and that too opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.

Let us tell you that Gautam Vasudev Menon, the director of Assi Nabbe Pure Sau, was also responsible for directing Samantha Akkineni’s first film ever. Anyway, we have no complaints. It is said, better late than never, and what if her debut did not happen in 2013, it happened now, and it couldn’t have been better.

Well, we have all loved her performance in The Family Man 2, and we are sure that now you guys cannot wait for her to make her big-screen debut. We hope the makers are listening! On the work front, Samantha Akkineni will be seen next in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam. Both the films are currently in the filming stages.

Must Read: When Raveena Tandon Said “I Will Get My Claws Into Rekha” For Trying To Get Close To Then-Boyfriend Akshay Kumar

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube