Bigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Finale: When & Where To Watch Anil Kapoor's Last Episode After New Date & Time Revealed

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has made a swift start-to-finish journey standing on the closure. The season witnessed several contestants, initially perceived as underdogs, gaining significant popularity. Their journey to the limelight resonated with the audience, and the grand finale is arriving with the top 5 contestants: Naezy, Sana Makbul , Ranvir Shorey, Kritika Malik, and Sai Ketan Rao.

When To Watch Bigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Finale

The grand finale was supposed to take place on August 4, but Khatron Ke Khiladi‘s early arrival cut down Anil Kapoor’s reality show, which will now wrap up today. Yes, you will catch the grand finale of the third season of BB OTT on August 2.

Where To Watch Bigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Finale

The grand finale will stream live on Jio Cinema from 9 pm onwards. The voting lines for the show have been closed at 12 pm, and the final counting of the votes will soon begin to announce Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner tonight. The show started with 16 contestants, with Adnan Sheikh entering as the wild card entry.

As the reality show will host its grand finale tonight, here are three major highlights from tonight that you might not miss.

The Last Argument – Undeserving Kritika Malik

In the last discussion, Anil Kapoor will ask the evicted contestants about one name that they think does not deserve to sit in the top 5. Everyone unanimously votes for Kritka Malik as the undeserving contestant in the top 5. However, in her defense, Armaan Malik’s wife says she reached the top 5 since she did not fake and stayed true to her nature.

The Final Act!

Ranvir Shorey entertains for one last time on the show, putting up a hilarious gig as he mimics all the contestants, from Sana Makbul to Lovekesh Kataria, in an ever-entertaining dance performance. Hopefully, he starts a new inning once he is out of the house. Current trends say he has finished third in the race for Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner!

The Winner Of This Season

Of course, everyone is excited to know who will win the show. As per the current trends, Kritika Malik has been voted out at number 5, and in all probability, it will be Sana Makbul and Naezy who, in a grand twist, will kick Ranveer Shorey out of the top 2 race. The winner will be announced at 10 – 11 pm.

