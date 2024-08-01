Bigg Boss OTT 3 is standing a few hours away from the grand finale and by all means I was convinced that Ranvir Shorey is winning this season. However, call it my change of heart or overthinking, but my intuitive instincts tell me that the grand finale of the Anil Kapoor’s season might see a heroic twist.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Winner Naezy?

Looking back at the individual journeys of all the contestants of the show and analyzing their pros and cons, I noticed someone whose journey has been quiet but yet as strong as Ranvir Shorey! None other than rapper Naezy.

Naezy The Baa is an Indian rapper who inspired Zoya Akhtar‘s Gully Boy. His song Mere Gully Mein created a stir. After the film, a documentary was released on his life, which was titled Bombay 70, an area in Mumbai where he resides. Naezy had one of the strongest journeys on Bigg Boss OTT 3, and he has three very strong reasons to win the show.

An Underdog!

Naezy has been an underdog. The rapper, who was very vocal about his personal life on the show, even admitted to his mistakes once he shot to fame and how it ruined his life for the worse. However, after a detox, he is ready for a professional inning and has not shied away from confessing that he would be judged in his community for doing Bigg Boss! Naezy’s perseverance could resonate with viewers, and his underdog tale might lead him to the winner’s trophy!

The Entertainment Value – 100%

Despite being aloof in the show, the rapper has offered very strong points of view whenever needed. In fact, he has offered a unique level of humor on the show, be it by being very adamant about disliking Shivani due to her manners or calling out Sana Sultan’s fake Urdu pride. He even strongly put his point forward when he was categorically shamed by Armaan Malik for not flushing the toilet and for not being hygienic!

The History Repeats!

We do not have to go too far. It was the grand finale stage of Bigg Boss 16. Salman Khan was on the stage holding the hands of the two finalists – Shiv Thakare and MC Stan. Everyone saw a clear winner until the tables turned, and Shiv became the runner-up with MC Stan holding the winner trophy. Considering his very strong fan following in his community, Naezy might snatch the trophy from the almost-winner in a heroic tale.

The voting lines are open to wait for one’s favorite contestant. May the best and the most deserving win Bigg Boss OTT 3.

