Bigg Boss OTT 3 is currently one of the most discussed shows online and has all the drama and masala in it. It has been in the headlines more because of Armaan Malik and his two wives, Kritika Malik and Payal Malik. Several people criticized the show for bringing them as participants. Recently, the contestants, including Armaan and Kritika, faced some grilling questions from the media. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Currently, seven contestants are in the Bigg Boss house: Ranvir Shorey, Lovekesh Kataria, Sai Ketan Rao, Naezy, Sana Makbul, Armaan, and Kritika. Payal, Armaan’s other wife, is no longer in the show. The show is just a few days away from its grand finale in August. During the recent press conference, Kritika faced some harsh questions regarding their marriage. Armaan was asked an intimate question about their personal life, and the video went viral on social media.

Social media handle Khabri posted a clipping of the press conference in which a reporter seemingly asked Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Armaan Malik about his personal life. The reporter allegedly asked how he decides when to romance whom and about his biological needs. Armaan did not hesitate to answer that question and explained it with an example.

Armaan Malik compared it with having food and said, “Madam wo kehte hai Na ke khana khane ke liye time nahi chaiye hota hai, jab mood kare kisi ke sath bhi kar lete hai.” His Bigg Boss OTT 3 co-contestant, Sana Makbul‘s reaction is also going viral and has been noticed by netizens. However, the netizens have also criticized the reporter for her startling question. The media slammed Armaan and Kritika Malik for promoting polygamy.

Many slammed the reporter in the viral clip’s comment section for asking such an intimate question. One of the users wrote, “Ye media hai to kuch bhi puchenge. Yahi log or inki aesi soch Arman ke faisle ko justify karte hai.”

Another said, “Yeh kaisa sawal hai…ghatiya tho armaan hai hi jo usne apne personal life mein kiya ho but reporter ne bhi Kami ni chodi apne aapko neecha dikhane mein aise sawal puchke.”

Followed by one person saying, “Useless question.”

“This was below the belt question by media.. shouldn’t have asked this,” stated one user.

And, “Wth, not expected.”

Check out the viral clip here:

Bigg Boss OTT 3 grand finale is set to take place on August 3, 2024.

