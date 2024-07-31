Bigg Boss OTT 3 Winner: Ranvir Shorey Will Grab The Trophy From Kritika Malik's Hands

It has been a very swift six weeks, and Bigg Boss OTT 3 is finally heading towards its end. The grand finale is all set to unveil the winner of this season. And if all goes well, the audience might witness Ranvir Shorey winning the trophy and snatching it from Sana Makbul’s hand.

The show saw a major change this year, with Anil Kapoor taking over the hosting duties from Salman Khan. The show started on a dicey note, with even the new host struggling to get a hold of the contestants. However, he eventually arrived.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 this year saw a barrage of social media influencers, with Armaan Malik and his two wives being the focal point. However, after Armaan’s and Lovekesh Kataria’s double eviction, the top 5 are Ranvir Shorey, Sana Makbul, Kritika Malik, Naezy & Sai Ketan Rao!

According to social media trends, there is a very strong chance that Kritika Malik, Sana Makbul, and Ranvir Shorey might battle it out as the top 3. As a follower of the show, I might have five very strong reasons why Ranvir Shorey might snatch the Bigg Boss OTT 3 Winner trophy from Sana Makbul and Kritika Malik.

1. Unapologetically Honest

The seasoned actor has displayed brutal honesty and transparency in the Bigg Boss house. While he has never shied away from expressing his opinions, even if it meant going against the majority, he has always maintained his stance; his authenticity made the audience connect with him, appreciating his straightforward nature.

2. Being Aware Of His Strong Individuality

The Ek Tha Tiger actor brought a very aware and sound side to the show, making his intellect control the behavior and nature of the others as well. Displaying a perfect example of community growth, he is one of the major reasons that the audience saw the least violent season of Bigg Boss this year!

3. Chanellizing His Intellect For The Show!

Ranvir Shorey’s insightful observations, valid discussions, and ability to articulate his thoughts have set him apart from other contestants. He has added a layer of reality to the show’s conversations, calling out unnecessary drama and bringing out a humane side of the show, making it an actual social experiment.

4. Paisa Vasool Entertainment

While Ranvir Shorey has been headstrong, proper, and elite in his thoughts and conversations, he has never let his Gyaan mode turn into a boredom spree. In fact, he has been one of the most entertaining contestants on the show as well. His humor, witty remarks, and playful banter have been appreciated.

5. Being Fare, Despite Being Judgmental

Ranvir has played the game fairly and squarely. He has avoided resorting to cheap tactics and has maintained respect for his fellow contestants. His dignified behavior, despite being judgmental and choosing a side, has won him accolades.

Here’s to a man who was unapologetic to admit he has been out of work, unapologetic to admit his behavior might be a reason for his professional and personal failures, and unapologetic about participating in a reality show after despising it!

