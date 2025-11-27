On the verge of completing two weeks in theaters, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, the third installment in the Now You See Me franchise, is nearing the $150 million global milestone. With a current worldwide tally of $149 million, about $39.6 million has come from North America, and the remaining $109.4 million from international markets. Interestingly, had the film earned an equal amount domestically, its current global tally would have hypothetically been an even more impressive $218.8 million.

Having already surpassed the domestic totals of several popular 2025 releases, including Materialists, The Long Walk, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and Fight Risk, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t has recently also outgrossed Jason Statham’s action thriller A Working Man, which earned $37 million in North America (as per Box Office Mojo). And now, the heist threequel is inching toward the domestic earnings of Osgood Perkins’ horror comedy The Monkey, an adaptation of a Stephen King short story. Here’s how much Now You See Me: Now You Don’t needs to earn to outperform The Monkey at the domestic box office.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t vs. The Monkey – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a look at how the two films compare at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $39.6 million

International: $109.4 million

Worldwide: $149 million

The Monkey – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $39.7 million

International: $29.1 million

Worldwide: $68.9 million

As the above figures suggest, the heist film currently trails the domestic earnings of the horror comedy by approximately $100K. Given its current momentum, it’s just a matter of time before Now You See Me: Now You Don’t outgrosses The Monkey in North America.

Now You See Me 3 vs. First Two Films – Domestic Box Office Comparison

Compared to the third Now You See Me film’s North American total of $39.6 million, here’s how much the first two films of the franchise earned domestically:

Now You See Me (2013): $117.7 million

Now You See Me 2 (2016): $65.1 million

As you can see, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is currently trailing behind the first and second entries by around $78.1 million and $25.5 million, respectively, in North America. While outgrossing the first film appears to be out of reach, the third installment still has a chance to overtake the second movie before the end of its theatrical run, provided that it gets the required momentum. The final verdict will be clear in the coming weeks.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – Plot & Cast

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the heist film follows a new group of magicians who team up with the original Horsemen to steal a priceless diamond from a dangerous heiress. As they uncover her crimes, they use bold illusions and clever teamwork to expose her and pull off their biggest trick yet.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – Official Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Running Man Worldwide Box Office: Becomes The 3rd Stephen King Adaptation & 57th Movie Of The Year To Hit The $50 Million Mark

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News