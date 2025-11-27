After a series of disappointing box office runs recently, Disney stepped back into its familiar spotlight this week as Zootopia 2 swept through North America with an energy that felt confident and promising at the same time.

The studio leaned into the comfort of old friends as Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde returned to screens, while Ke Huy Quan arrived with his smooth charm as Gary De’Snake. The halls around Burbank had a light buzz as early reactions turned warm and steady, and the movie’s preview screenings on Tuesday delivered a number that made everyone stop for a moment.

Zootopia 2 Preview Earnings Set A Major Walt Disney Animation Studios Record

According to Deadline, the figure was a clean $10.2 million, and Zootopia 2 slipped neatly into Disney history as the second-best preview result ever for Walt Disney Animation Studios, landing behind Moana 2, which opened last year with $14.2 million.

The projection circles began to spin right after that, and the early North America forecast settled on a climb that could take the movie past the original Zootopia. It sits in a sweet position as it has already outperformed the preview totals of three of the studio’s four billion-dollar titles when inflation is not brought into the picture. The only preview ahead of it, apart from Moana 2, belongs to Frozen II, and even there, the difference softens once the inflation-adjusted comparison shows Zootopia 2 trailing by only $0.5 million.

North America Projection Points Toward A Climb Past The Original

The analysts say this early glow does not guarantee a climb toward Frozen II’s $1.4 billion record, because Moana 2 proved last year that strong previews do not always translate to towering box office results. Even then, the track Zootopia 2 is following hints at a run that may comfortably push past the first movie’s $1.018 billion worldwide finish. It carries clear signals of becoming another billion-dollar title in Disney’s vault this year.

Zootopia 2 Rotten Tomatoes Score

Disney has already benefited from strong praise, with critics giving Zootopia 2 a Certified Fresh score of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. The first movie scored 98%, but the new one sits close enough to keep excitement alive.

A finish of that scale would almost certainly push Disney toward a third chapter, which the post-credits scene quietly tees up. For now, Zootopia 2 enjoys a powerful start, a strong voice from both fans and critics, and a pace that keeps the industry watching closely as it moves through its opening days.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Avatar Fire And Ash Latest North America Box Office Projection: James Cameron’s Threequel Aims For A Massive Box Office Opening

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News