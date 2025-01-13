Moana 2 has been performing smoothly at the box office, and its collections were mildly affected by the other two PG films, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Mufasa: The Lion King, in the cinemas. Its biggest competition at the cinemas is Ariana Grande starrer Wicked. It has finally beaten Despicable Me 4 and is nearing the $1 billion mark worldwide. Scroll below for the deets.

The animated Disney sequel is expected to cross the billion-dollar mark next week. Made on a budget of $150 million, the film has grossed more than 500% of its considerable budget. Despicable Me 4 enjoyed being the third highest-grossing film of 2024 for several months, but it has now been dethroned by the Moana sequel. The Disney feature has surpassed the Illumination creation by the former’s 2.1% worldwide gross.

Moana 2 has also achieved a mean feat at the US box office. She has beaten Toy Story 4’s $434 million run after grossing $6.5 million on its 7th weekend. It has now become the 7th highest-grossing animation of all time in North America. The film has hit a $434.9 million cume in the United States and is eyeing a $465 million to $475 million run.

Meanwhile, the animated sequel earned a strong $11.1 million this weekend after dropping just 57.3% from last weekend. The Disney feature stands at a $554.9 million international cume over 53 markets. Allied to the $434.9 million cume in the United States, Moana 2 has hit a $989.8 million worldwide cume. Hopefully, $1 billion is coming next week.

According to the report, the Moana sequel is eyeing a $1 billion—$1.1 billion run worldwide. Meanwhile, the film has beaten Despicable Me 4’s $969.4 million worldwide total to become the third highest-grossing film of 2024. It has also achieved another new title: It is now the 10th highest-grossing film post-COVID.

Moana 2 was released in the US on November 27.

