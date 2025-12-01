Zootopia 2 has surpassed the Chinese juggernaut Ne Zha 2’s global opening weekend collection to take the top crown. It has not only beaten it but collected over $100 million more than the global opening of the Ne Zha sequel. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film has earned a significant amount in China, surpassing its domestic box office earnings in North America. The Zootopia sequel has the potential to hit $2 billion at the worldwide box office, and there are still twenty days left before Avatar: Fire and Ash hits the screens.

Zootopia 2 earns more than $500 million on its opening weekend worldwide

Zootopia 2 collected a jaw-dropping $400.r million on its 5-day opening weekend at the overseas box office in over 52 markets. It collected $271.8 million from China alone, which is over $100 million more than what the animation collected in North America. Allied to the film’s $156 million five-day opening weekend, its worldwide collection is a record $556.4 million [via Box Office Mojo].

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $156.0 million

International – $400.4 million

Worldwide – $556.4 million

Biggest global debut for an animated movie!

The Chinese juggernaut, Ne Zha 2 had the biggest global opening weekend with its $431.3 million collection. Zootopia 2 has earned 29% more than the global opening weekend of Ne Zha 2. With that, the Zootopia sequel has registered the biggest global opening weekend for an animation. It has also beaten Moana 2 and a few more other animations to achieve this feat.

Check out the top 5 biggest global openings for animations

Zootopia 2 – $556.4 million Ne Zha 2 – $431.3 million Moana 2 – $389.3 million The Super Mario Bros Movie – $375.6 million Frozen 2 – $358.2 million

2nd-highest-grossing global opening for Hollywood post-COVID

It is the 2nd biggest global opening for Hollywood post-COVID, as per trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report. Spider-Man: No Way Home holds the #1 spot with its $600.5 million global debut collection.

Spider-Man: No Way Home – $600.5 million Zootopia 2 – $556.4 million Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – $452 million Deadpool & Wolverine – $444.7 million Avatar: The Way of Water – $441.7 million

4th biggest global opening of all time!

The Disney sequel has earned more than The Fate of the Furious and Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ global opening weekend collections, setting a new record as the 4th biggest global opening weekend ever for Hollywood releases.

Avengers: Endgame – $1.2 billion Avengers: Infinity War – $640.5 million Spider-Man: No Way Home – $600.5 million Zootopia 2 – $556.4 million The Fate of the Furious – $541.9 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

