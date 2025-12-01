Wicked: For Good received a considerable boost over the long Thanksgiving-boosted holiday weekend at the box office in North America. It has collected more than $60 million in its second weekend, surpassing How to Train Your Dragon as the 7th highest-grossing film of 2025 domestically. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Wicked sequel has been earning less than its predecessor in the domestic dailies. Due to a remarkable opening weekend, the film is benefiting as it received a strong head start. The gap between the two films is also just a year, so that might impact the film’s collection.

Wicked: For Good’s box office collection on Thanksgiving weekend in North America

Based on Box Office Mojo‘s latest data, Wicked: For Good collected a massive $62.8 million on its second three-day weekend, which was boosted by the Thanksgiving holiday. Over the five-day long weekend, the film has raked in $93 million. It continues to hold strong at the domestic box office at #2. It has witnessed a 57.3% drop from the last three-day weekend when it opened in the cinemas.

2nd three-day weekend breakdown

Friday, day 12 [Black Friday] – $26.1 million

Saturday, day 13 – $21.6 million

Sunday, day 14 – $15.08 million

Total – $62.8 million

Registered the 3rd biggest Thanksgiving holiday 5-day weekend for live actions

It has also registered as the third-largest five-day Thanksgiving holiday weekend among live-action movies, beating the Harry Potter films and The Hunger Games movie. The top is held by Wicked, which collected $118.3 million.

Wicked – $118.3 million The Hunger Games: Catching Fire – $109.9 million Wicked: For Good – $93 million The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 – $82.7 million Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone – $82.4 million

Becomes the 7th highest-grossing film of 2025 at the domestic box office

Wicked: For Good is experiencing a splendid run at the box office. The Thanksgiving boosted second weekend gave it enough juice to surpass How to Train Your Dragon‘s domestic haul to become the 7th highest-grossing film of 2025. For the unversed, the live-action How to Train Your Dragon collected $262.9 million in its domestic run. To break into the domestic top five, it must surpass Sinners‘ $279.6 million collection, which is expected to happen this week only.

Box office summary

North America – $270.4 million

International – $122.8 million

Worldwide – $393.2 million

Wicked: For Good, starring Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and Jonathan Bailey, was released on November 21.

