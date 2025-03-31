Mohanlal starrer L2: Empuraan has enjoyed a glorious run at the box office. It is already the #1 Malayalam grosser of 2025 in India and has set many new feats for Mollywood. With the Eid holiday benefit, it has surpassed the lifetime collections of its predecessor, Lucifer. Scroll below for early trends for day 5.

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, L2 was released on Thursday, March 27, 2025. It enjoyed an impressive 4-day extended weekend and surpassed every Malayalam release this year, including Officer On Duty, Rekhachithram, and Ponman.

L2 Day 5 Early Trends

As per early trends, L2: Empuraan earned 11-12 crores at the Indian box office on day 5. It saw a 12-19% drop in box office collections compared to 13.65 crores earned on the previous day. The earnings should ideally witnessed a boost due to the Eid holiday, but that was not the case here. Probably because it has already attracted massive footfalls during the opening weekend despite mixed word-of-mouth.

Take a look at the box office breakdown below:

Day 1- 21 crores

Day 2- 11.10 crores

Day 3- 13.25 crores

Day 4- 13.65 crores

Day 5- 11-12 crores (estimates)

Total: 70-71 crores

L2: Empuraan vs Lucifer (5-days)

In 2019, Mohanlal’s OG film, Lucifer, was released on March 28, 2019. It was also released on Thursday and enjoyed a 4-day extended weekend.

On day 5, Lucifer minted 3.98 crores, taking its overall collections to 26.78 crores. In comparison, L2: Empuraan has already earned 165% higher collections. Unreal, isn’t it?

Lucifer concluded its lifetime at 65.21 crores. That feat has also been unlocked by its sequel in only 5 days.

L2 opened to highly mixed reviews upon its big release but clearly, the Mohanlal starrer has received massive love from viewers all across. It is now be seen how well it maintains its momentum during the regular working days, starting tomorrow.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

