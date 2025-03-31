Salman Khan and AR Murugadoss’ action thriller Sikandar is at a tough spot at the Indian box office. It was meant to enjoy the Eid holiday benefit, but the mixed word-of-mouth spoiled the party. Rashmika Mandanna sadly could not surpass the second-day collections of her last Bollywood blockbuster, Chhaava. Scroll below for the day 2 early trends.

Not the Eid feast we expected

A lot is at risk since Sikandar is mounted on an estimated budget of 200 crores. Contrary to expectations of 125 crore+ in the first three days, Salman Khan starrer will take some time to score a century. As per the early trends, it made box office collections of around 32-34 crores on day 2.

Sikandar witnessed a growth of 6-13% compared to 30.06 crores earned on the opening day. Salman Khan has delivered some huge Eid collections, but unfortunately, this one will not land among the top 5.

The 2-day total will now stand somewhere around 62.06-64.06 crores. All eyes are now on the hold the action thriller will maintain tomorrow, a regular working day. If it drops below 50%, there will be little hope left for this Bollywood biggie.

Sikandar vs Chhaava Day 2

After clocking 33.10 crores on its opening day, Chhaava witnessed another huge jump on day 2, adding 39.30 crores more to its kitty. The two-day total stood at 72.40 crores.

Salman Khan’s Sikandar is lagging behind by almost 13%. Despite the Eid benefit, the margin is simply disappointing.

3rd highest grosser of Bollywood in 2025

Amid all the chaos, there’s also a piece of good news. Sikandar has surpassed The Diplomat, Fateh, Deva, and every other Bollywood film to become the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025.

Check out the top 5 Bollywood grossers of 2025 below:

Chhaava: 606.26 crores* Sky Force: 134.93 crores Sikandar: 62.06-64.06 crores (estimates) Deva- 33.97 crores The Diplomat- 33.48 crores*

*denotes estimates; film yet to conclude theatrical run

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: L2: Empuraan Overseas Box Office Day 4: #1 Malayalam Film To Cross 100 Crores, Beats Chhaava To Become Highest-Grosser Of 2025

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News