Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer L2: Empuraan is achieving new milestones with each passing day at the box office. The only factor that could go against it is the massive budget of 200 crores. The action thriller has created history overseas, with the first century for Malayalam cinema. It has also achieved the breakeven stage. Scroll below for the day 4 exciting updates!

L2: Empuraan Overseas collection

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s directorial surpassed all expectations with an earth-shattering opening, garnering around $5 million (INR 42.77 crores) on day 1. But the best is yet to come because L2: Empuraan has raked in a whopping $12 million (INR 102.67 crores) in its debut weekend.

L2: Empuraan has created history by becoming the first Malayalam film to gross 100 crores overseas. It attained this massive feat in only four days, which is a very challenging record for any upcoming Mollywood movie.

Overseas breakeven target

L2: Empuraan needed $9 million to attain the breakeven target in the overseas circuit. The highest-grossing Malayalam film in the international arena is Jude Anthany Joseph‘s 2018 ($8 million). Mohanlal fans were worried, but the makers knew what they were doing.

The action thriller has already earned 33% more than its breakeven target, which is another reason to celebrate. All eyes are now on how soon it reaches the 150 crore mark.

Highest overseas grossers of 2025

L2: Empuraan is the highest overseas grosser of 2025. It has left behind the lifetime international total of Vicky Kaushal‘s Chhaava in only four days.

Check out the top highest-grossing Indian films of 2025 at the overseas box office:

L2: Empuraan: 102.67 crores* Chhaava: 100.90 crores Sikandar: 54.29 crores* Vidaamuyarchi: 40.15 crores Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 36 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

