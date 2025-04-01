It has been a treat to witness Chhaava at the Indian box office. It is Vicky Kaushal’s highest-grossing film and only the third Bollywood film to have entered 600 crore club in the domestic market. The epic historical action film has made the most of the Eid holiday despite Sikandar’s arrival. Scroll below for day 46 update!

Enjoys the Eid feast

Chhaava has officially concluded 1.5 months of its theatrical run. It was expected to get washed away with the arrival of Salman Khan’s Sikandar. However, the action thriller opened to mixed reviews, which turned into another massive benefit for Vicky Kaushal starrer at the ticket windows.

On day 46, Chhaava made estimated box office collections of 1.27 crores in India. It is unreal how a historical action film continues to grab the eyeballs of cine-goers. The overall earnings in Hindi will now stand somewhere between 592.52 crores*.

Vicky Kaushal starrer also enjoyed a run in Telugu for a limited time, raking in 15.01 crores. In all languages, the earnings now come to 607.53 crores*.

Highest-grossing films in India

Chhaava is the 8th highest-grossing Indian film. It was chasing Stree 2’s 627.50 crores to steal the #7 spot, which will not be possible now since it is almost about to end its theatrical run. It will unfortunately miss the milestone by less than 20 crores.

In Bollywood, it is the third film to have entered the 600 crore club after Stree 2 and Jawan (640.42 crores).

More about Chhaava

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava was released on February 14, 2025. It is the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. The ensemble cast features Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta, among others.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

