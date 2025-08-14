In addition to winning over critics and audiences, Barbarian director Zach Cregger’s latest horror film Weapons is off to a strong start at the box office, grossing nearly $92 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. With a stellar 94% Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score and a solid 7.9/10 IMDb user rating, it’s already being hailed as one of this year’s best horror films.

Less than a week after its theatrical release, Weapons has now cracked Letterboxd’s Top 50 Films of 2025, currently sitting at Rank 19. The widely praised film ranks ahead of several major Hollywood releases, including How to Train Your Dragon (Rank 20), Predator: Killer of Killers (Rank 29), and Brad Pitt’s F1 (Rank 33), among other titles. It has also overtaken another highly rated horror title, Bring Her Back, which holds Rank 39 on the global list. Bring Her Back, released last month, has 89% Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score and a solid 7.2/10 IMDb user rating.

Top 5 Films On Letterboxd’s 2025 Top 50 List

Here are the top five highest-ranked films, according to the latest Letterboxd Top 50 rankings for 2025:

Rank 1 – Sinners, Ryan Coogler’s genre-defying horror hit

Rank 2 – Sorry, Baby, a critically acclaimed American drama

Rank 3 – Sore: Istri dari Masa Depan, an Indonesian sci-fi romantic movie

Rank 4 – Homem com H, a powerful Brazilian musical drama

Rank 5 – Ne Zha 2, the blockbuster Chinese animated adventure film

What Is Weapons About?

The mystery horror film is set in a quiet American town where an unthinkable event shocks everyone — all but one child from Justine Gandy’s class mysteriously vanish one night, and they never return. As panic and fear spread, Justine and the rest of the residents must uncover the truth behind the terrifying mass disappearance. Is it a sinister force, a human threat, or something even more unsettling?

The film features an impressive ensemble cast, including Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan, among others.

Weapons – Official Trailer

