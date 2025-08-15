The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now all set to overtake Transformers: Rise of the Beasts ($441.6m) at the global box office and is just a few thousand dollars behind, per Box Office Mojo. The movie’s success, though modest, comes after a long wait for new updates in both franchises.

Fans had hoped the Transformers series would take off after the tease of a crossover with G.I. Joe, but that project has yet to move forward. With ongoing changes behind the scenes at Paramount, the future of the series remains uncertain, just as Marvel’s plans for The Fantastic Four beyond next year’s Avengers: Doomsday are still under wraps.

Marvel’s Fantastic Four Underperformance

The Fantastic Four’s performance has been puzzling. The positive reviews showered by the critics and audiences alike did not help the movie much, as it is still underperforming at the box office when compared to the movie’s massive $200 million budget, per CBR. It joins Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts as Marvel’s underperformers this year. The studio will likely analyze why a favorable reception hasn’t translated into stronger box office returns.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Box Office Summary

Domestic – $236.7m

International – $206.6m

Worldwide – $441.3m

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Box Office & Reviews

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts also had a mixed run and holds a worldwide box office collection of $441.6 million. The film, directed by Steven Caple Jr., who took over from Ryan Coogler, carried a $200 million budget and earned a 51% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. Audience reactions were warmer, hitting 91%, but this enthusiasm did not fully reflect in ticket sales.

The film was received better than the last few Transformers movies under Michael Bay, though Travis Knight’s smaller-scale Bumblebee remains the best-reviewed installment, having grossed over $450 million globally.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Trailer

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Superman North America Box Office: DCU’s Blockbuster Surpasses James Gunn’s Guardians Of The Galaxy & Two MonsterVerse Movies

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News