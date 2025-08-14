Superman has been flying high at the box office, marking another milestone in James Gunn’s career. Gunn, who once took a big leap into blockbuster filmmaking with Guardians of the Galaxy for Marvel, now sees his latest DC project surpassing that film’s domestic total.

The next generation of hope is here. #Superman is now available to pre-order. pic.twitter.com/yuSUw5HFPH — Superman (@Superman) August 12, 2025

Superman Surpasses Guardians of the Galaxy’s Domestic Earnings

Marvel took a chance by hiring Gunn despite his lack of big-budget experience back then. This move resulted in Guardians earning $333.1 million domestically and launching a billion-dollar franchise. Over a decade later, he has brought the same energy to Superman, which has crossed $333.7 million in North America and is on track to reach $600 million worldwide before its PVOD release on August 15.

Superman, which was made for around $225 million, has already become one of the 100 biggest domestic hits of all time (ranked #86 per Box Office Mojo) and the highest-grossing superhero movie of 2025.

Superman Box Office Summary

Domestic – $333.7 million

International – $249.4 million

Worldwide – $583.1 million

Superman Beats Kong Movies At The Box Office

The Man of Steel also overtook both Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire ($572 million worldwide and $196 million domestic) and Kong: Skull Island ($568 million worldwide and $168 million domestic) on the global and home markets, further proving its appeal. While it is not likely to surpass the $770 million worldwide total of Guardians of the Galaxy, it remains a significant win for DC Studios, especially after several underperforming years.

A Promising Future For DCU & Superman

The film, starring David Corenswet as the man in the red cape, has revived audience interest in the character and given DCU’s new chapter, “Gods and Monsters,” a promising start. The movie’s success puts it high on Warner Bros.’ all-time box office charts and gives DC a much-needed foundation for the future.

Gunn is already developing another Super-Family story, likely featuring Clark Kent once again, setting the stage for what could become another ongoing franchise. Even as it heads to VOD, Superman remains one of 2025’s biggest theatrical wins, proving that Gunn’s vision continues to draw crowds.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

