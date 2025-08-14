Scarlett Johansson’s film Jurassic World Rebirth’s strong box office performance has secured the future of the Jurassic Park franchise. After being in theaters for over forty-two days, the film has raked in solid returns on its investment. With this film, Scarlett enters the Jurassic Park world and might have a trilogy like Chris Pratt. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Fans love watching the T. rex and the other giant dinosaurs on the big screens, and this has been proven time and time again. The film received mixed to above-average ratings on the Rotten Tomatoes site. The critics’ consensus stated, “Going back to basics with rip-roaring set pieces and fossilized clichés, Jurassic World Rebirth doesn’t evolve this prehistoric franchise but does restore some of its most reliable DNA.”

How much has the film collected worldwide after forty-two days?

The Scarlett Johansson starrer Jurassic World Rebirth had been one of the top spots in the domestic dailies and rankings in its heyday. Multiple releases are running in the theaters now, and it has naturally slowed down its pace. Yet, it has a firm hold at the box office in North America, and the film has raked in over $328.27 million domestically. It is the fourth-highest-grossing film of the year in North America.

The movie has strong legs across the international markets as well. It opened with strong numbers in Japan this past weekend. The overseas total hits $473.4 million; allied to domestic gross, the worldwide collection is $801.69 million [via Box Office Mojo].

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $328.3 million

International – $473.4 million

Worldwide – $801.7 million

Budget & ROI

According to various media reports, including Variety, Jurassic World Rebirth had an estimated production cost of $180 million. It is one on the expensive side and no doubt with all the giant dinosaurs, the VFX cost will be high. The visuals were indeed stunning, and they utilized their funds well. The fans enjoyed it as the film has raked in 345% more than its production cost at the box office.

The film must earn around $450 million worldwide to break even per industry rules. Thus, it has gained a profit of $351.7 million. It shall be noted that the production cost is without the marketing charges. Even though the movie is safe, it can be called a blockbuster. Rebirth might have earned as much as the Jurassic World films, led by Chris Pratt, but it is a box office success, meaning more movies are on the way.

The Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey starrer Jurassic World Rebirth was released on July 2 and is also available digitally.

