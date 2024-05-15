With the Baahubali movies, SS Rajamouli gave an unforgettable treat to movie lovers. Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion were released in 2015 and 2017, respectively. The films starred Prabhas in the lead role, and his career changed drastically with these movies. Rajamouli’s films left such a great impact that many Indian celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, were also in awe of them.

Even before, it was a trend to praise South Indian movies, and Shah Rukh Khan had always expressed his admiration for them. The Dunki star has often appreciated SS Rajamouli’s movies. In 2017, the superstar praised the Prabhas starrer and Rajamouli’s vision and guts.

Shah Rukh Khan Applauds SS Rajamouli’s Epic Baahubali Films

In 2017, in an interview, Shah Rukh Khan revealed he had seen only the first Baahubali movie. However, he called Rajamouli’s film “extremely inspiring”. The Pathaan star said that these movies are successful not only with numbers but also with the director’s vision and thoughts.

“No guts, no glory… and Baahubali stands for that. Technology, of course, will always be a huge part of cinema. I believe that. I would never discount the fact that other kinds of films can also be made. They’re fantastic and beautiful… Before technology came in, we still made wonderful films. But if you want to create that big cinema and that big dream to sell to a big number of people, you have to have guts to take that storytelling on and say it in the biggest, nicest, boldest way possible. Baahubali stands for that,” Shah Rukh Khan told IANS.

Shah Rukh Khan said that SS Rajamouli is always inspirational, no matter what films he makes. Just like him, several filmmakers and producers do that. SRK added that such movies encourage filmmakers, including him, to make such movies. Along with Prabhas, the movies also starred Rana Daggubati, Ramya Krishnan, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nassar and Sathyaraj.

Meanwhile, after seven years, SS Rajamouli is going to treat Baahubali fans with something exciting. The director’s Baahubali: Crown of Blood animated series is all set to release on Disney+ on May 17, 2024. Along with Baahubali, the series will also feature Bhallaladeva, the villain from the movies.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Manoj Bajpayee Praises Rishab Shetty’s Kantara, Calls Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal “Original & Entertaining”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News