Guntur Kaaram, starring Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela, failed to live up to its massive expectations at the box office. Despite arriving during the lucrative festive season, the film earned way below expectations at ticket windows. Now, two months after the theatrical release, the biggie is breaking records on the internet, and below is all you need to know!

The Tollywood release marked the reunion of Trivikram Srinivas and Mahesh Babu, so expectations were really high. However, with poor reviews and not-so-good audience reactions, the commercial potboiler saw a sharp decline in the collection right on its second day, and eventually, Teja Sajja’s HanuMan destroyed it by attracting maximum footfalls during the Sankranti holidays.

While Guntur Kaaram as a film has failed to generate big profits, it did grab all the limelight due to its chartbuster track ‘Kurchi Madathapetti.’ The song, due to the energetic dance of Sreeleela and Mahesh Babu, became a huge rage on the internet. After the film’s release in theatres, the full song was uploaded on YouTube, which has now created a new record.

The full video version of Kurchi Madathapetti was released on YouTube in February and within a period of over two months, this Guntur Kaaram song has crossed a staggering 200 million views. The song took 78 days to achieve this feat. With this, the track has emerged as the second-fastest Telugu song to achieve the benchmark. Oo Antava from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise is in the first position.

While Guntur Kaaram’s overall music received mixed reviews, Kurchi Madathapetti emerged as a huge success due to Sreeleela‘s performance. Apart from her and Mahesh Babu, the song also features Poorna Ura’s mesmerizing performance.

Meanwhile, the film was released on 12th January 2024 and it closed its worldwide box office run by earning 177.14 crores gross. It was badly affected by the rise of Teja Sajja’s HanuMan at the box office.

