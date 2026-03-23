Pawan Kalyan starrer Ustaad Bhagat Singh has concluded its opening weekend at the Indian box office. After a good opening day, it witnessed an unexpected fall during the opening weekend. But the Telugu action comedy has managed to score the 2nd highest first weekend of 2026. Scroll below for the day 4 collection.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk, Ustaad Bhagat Singh earned 8 crore on day 4. Instead of showcasing growth on Sunday, it suffered an 11.60% drop, which is disappointing. The negative reviews are visibly impacting, amid strong competition from Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office reaches 60.8 crore net. Harish Shankar’s directorial is made on a budget of 150 crore. In 4 days, the makers have recovered 40.53% of the estimated investments. At this pace, entering the safe zone will be impossible.

Check out the daily box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1 – 34.75 crore

Day 2 – 9 crore

Day 3 – 9.05 crore

Day 4 – 8 crore

Total – 60.8 crore

Where does it stand among the top opening weekends of 2026 in Telugu cinema?

Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna and R Parthiban co-starrer has managed to surpass Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. It has scored the 2nd highest opening weekend of 2026 in Telugu, only behind The Raja Saab.

Take a look at the top 3 highest opening weekends of 2026 in Tollywood (net collection):

The Raja Saab: 81.85 crore

Ustaad Bhagat Singh: 60.8 crore

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: 56.05 crore

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Day 4 Summary

Budget: 150 crore

India net: 60.8 crore

Budget recovery: 40.53%

India gross: 71.74 crore

Overseas gross: 9 crore

Worldwide gross: 80.74 crore

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