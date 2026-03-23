Dhurandhar 2 has created mayhem at the box office. Ranveer Singh starrer refuses to slow down even after an earth-shattering opening weekend. It is all set to score the second-highest first Monday collections in Bollywood. Scroll below for the day 5 advance booking and prediction!

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Box Office Day 5 Advance Booking

According to the latest update, Dhurandhar 2 has registered advance booking worth 30 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 4. It is dominating the ticket windows with over 19,000+ shows across 5 languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Around 8.6 lakh+ tickets have been sold for the first Monday.

On the opening day, Aditya Dhar‘s directorial had registered advance booking sales of 53 crore gross (excluding blocked seats). It has maintained an unbelievable hold with a routine dip of only 43% on the first Monday. Mind you, the festive season (Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa) is also over. Only the sky is the limit for Dhurandhar 2, as there is no significant competition at the ticket windows.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 5 Prediction

Going by the current trends, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will likely earn around 50-55 crore net on day 4, all languages included. It will score the highest non-holiday first Monday collection, surpassing Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal (44.47 crores) by a considerable margin. However, the spy action thriller sequel will clock the 2nd-highest first Monday if one includes the holiday release, Tiger 3, which earned 59.25 crore.

Take a look at the highest first Monday collections of all time in Bollywood (net earnings):

Tiger 3: 59.25 crore (Day 2, Holiday) Animal: 44.47 crore (Day 4) Baahubali 2 (Hindi): 40.25 crore (Day 4) Gadar 2: 38.70 crore (Day 4) Tiger Zinda Hai: 36.54 crores (Day 4, Holiday)

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