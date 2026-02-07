Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan starrer Dhurandhar is nearing the end of its box office run in North America. The spy-action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar has achieved major milestones in the overseas market. But it missed out on surpassing Baahubali 2. Scroll below for a detailed report!

Dhurandhar North America Box Office Collection

As per the latest update, Dhurandhar has amassed $20.65 million in North America in over 60 days. After completing over two glorious months in international theatres, Sara Arjun co-starrer is gradually wrapping up its journey. Besides, Border 2, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Mardaani 3, and Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi, among other Indian releases, have now taken over the ticket windows.

Baahubali 2 continues to hold the #1 spot in North America

In its excellent journey, Dhurandhar was the second Indian film in history to cross the $20 million milestone in the USA/ Canada markets. It surpassed every single grosser in history except one. Ranveer Singh starrer stays behind Prabhas & SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster Baahubali 2, which grossed $22 million in its lifetime in North America.

Check out the top 10 Indian grossers at the North American box office:

Baahubali 2 – $22 million Dhurandhar – $20.65 million (60+ days) Kalki 2898 AD – $18.57 million Pathaan – $17.49 million RRR – $15.34 million Pushpa 2 – $15.26 million Jawan – $15.23 million Animal – $15 million Dangal – $12.19 million Padmaavat – $12.17 million

5 big records at the North American box office!

Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster has created new milestones for Bollywood in the overseas circuit. Take a look at the 5 big records it has registered so far:

Highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time. 2nd highest-grossing Indian film ever. 2nd Indian film in history to cross $20 million (after Baahubali 2). Ranveer Singh’s 3rd film to cross $10 million mark (after Padmaavat‘s $12.17 million and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s $10.6 million). Aditya Dhar’s highest-grossing film.

