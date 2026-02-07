Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh led Border 2 is currently the talk of the town. The Republic Day 2026 release has moved way past the 300 crore club within two weeks of its domestic run. But how much profit has it gained in 15 days? Scroll below for a detailed update!

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 15

According to estimates, Border 2 garnered 2.85 crore on day 15. It saw a further drop of 26% compared to 3.91 crore collected on the second Thursday. But there is little to worry about as the third weekend is around the corner, and with no significant competition, a good boost is inevitable.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office comes to 326.74 crore net. Border 2 is now aiming to surpass Saiyaara (337.69 crore) and enter the top 15 grossers of all time in Hindi cinema. Including GST, the gross total has come to 385.55 crore.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Week 1: 244.97 crore

Week 2: 78.92 crore

Day 15: 2.85 crore*

Total: 326.74 crore*

Border 2 Profits

According to the official update, Sunny Deol starrer is made on a budget of 275 crores. The makers have raked in returns of 51.74 crores in 15 days.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Going by the calculation, Border 2 has registered profits of 19% so far. It is the first success of 2026 in Bollywood!

Border 2 Box Office Day 15 Summary

Budget: 275 crore

India net: 326.74 crore*

ROI: 19%

India gross: 385.55 crore

Verdict: Plus

*estimates, official figures awaited.

