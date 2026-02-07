The transition from the small screen to the big screen hasn’t quite hit the mark for the Tiwari-Vibhuti duo, as the opening numbers for Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun On The Run is out. The TV series has been a household name, ruling the TRP charts with its quirky catchphrases and hilarious banter for many years!

Naturally, when a feature film from the same universe was out, fans were expecting a laughter riot that would translate into at least decent numbers. However, the opening day box office report ensures that the audience has rejected the film outright, and even the word of mouth hints at a disaster in making!

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun On The Run Box Office Day

On day 1, Friday, February 6, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun On The Run could garner only 25 lakh. This dull response from the film was expected, considering the low reactions to the trailer and zero buzz! With a very low occupancy of just 5.8%, the film struggled to find takers even in the Hindi heartland, where the show enjoys a massive following.

No Comparison With Khichdi Franchise

When we talk about TV-to-Film transitions, the benchmark still remains the Khichdi franchise since it churned out decent numbers with its two installments in the theaters. If we compare the numbers, while Khichdi The Movie opened at 60 lakh in 2010, Khichdi 2 opened at 1.1 crore in 2023. Both films outperformed Shubhangi Atre‘s Bhabiji!

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun On The Run has opened 58% lower than the first Khichdi movie, which was released over a decade ago, when ticket prices were much lower. If compared to Khichdi 2, the gap is even more embarrassing, with Bhabiji earning nearly 77% less than the Parekh family’s second outing. Hopefully, the film picks up over the weekend; however, the chances are too low!

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Border 2 Box Office: Highest Grossing War Film Of Indian Cinema Bombards 3 Major Records – Sunny Deol Is Gadar-ing Again!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News