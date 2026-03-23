Aditya Dhar & Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 has recorded its highest-single day at the Indian box office. The spy action thriller sequel has entered the 400 crore club in its first 4 days of its theatrical journey. It is now the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026, surpassing Border 2. Scroll below for the details!

How much did Dhurandhar 2 earn in its opening weekend?

The official figures are out, and Dhurandhar 2 earned 121 crore net in all languages on day 4. Not only did it clock a consecutive century, but it also enjoyed better growth than the 117 crore garnered on Saturday. The word-of-mouth is extremely strong, and it is very well converting into footfalls. History has been made in Bollywood, as no film has ever clocked over 100 crore in a single day, let alone sustained the streak for two days.

The net box office collection after the opening weekend stands at 466 crore. Dhurandhar 2 was made on a reported budget of 225 crore. In only 4 days, Aditya Dhar‘s film has emerged as a hit. It has minted returns of 241 crore, which is about 107% in profit percentage.

Here’s the estimated box office breakdown at the Indian box office in all languages (net earnings):

Day 1: 145 crore (including previews)

(including previews) Day 2 – 83 crore

Day 3 – 117 crore

Day 4 – 121 crore

Total: 466 crore

Dhurandhar 2 shatters 10 big records at the Indian box office

Ranveer Singh starrer is a force to be reckoned with. In only 4 days, it has registered 10 impressive records in India.

Here’s a detailed list:

Highest advance booking sales for a Bollywood film Highest paid previews in Indian cinema. Highest opening weekend in Bollywood 2nd highest opening weekend in Indian cinema (only after Pushpa 2 ‘s 529 crore) Fastest 300 crore Fastest 400 crore Highest single day-collection in Bollywood (121 crore) Highest ticket sales on the first Saturday Most tickets sold per hour on BMS – 109.17K Highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 4 Summary

Budget: 225 crore

India net: 466 crore

ROI: 241 crore

ROI%: 466 crore

India gross: 549.88 crore

Verdict: Hit

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Likely To Miss The Hit Verdict Amid Dhurandhar 2’s Storm

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News