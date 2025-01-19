Kangana Ranaut is quite bold with her statement. The Emergency actress has never shied away from voicing her strong opinions. Even if they were against a renowned Bollywood filmmaker like Karan Johar or the Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh, is she finally willing to call for peace now? Scroll below for what she has to say!

Back in 2017, Kangana stirred a huge controversy in Bollywood when she called Karan Johar a “flagbearer of nepotism.” In the following years, she also spoke against leading actors, including Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, among others. On the other hand, she locked horns with the Lemonade singer over farmer’s protest in Punjab.

In an interview with The New Indian, Kangana Ranaut claims she has made peace with both Diljit Dosanjh and Karan Johar. “I’m in peace with them. I’m totally in peace with them. When I see a great piece of work whether it is Shershaah coming from Karan Johar or whether something coming from Diljit, I’m very open to appreciate it. It’s just that, do I have to make them my friends or hang out with them? I don’t think that’s important. But do I have anything against them? No, I don’t think so, I have anything against them,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is busy with the release of her biographical film Emergency. She plays the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. It is her first full-fledged directorial, featuring Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, and Satish Kaushik, among others, in the supporting roles.

As per multiple reports, Emergency has faced a ban in multiple theatres across Punjab over Kangana’s remarks during the farmer’s protest. The actress had recently reacted to the news on her X handle as he wrote, “This is complete harassment of art and the artist, from Punjab many cities are reporting that these people are not allowing Emergency to be screened. I have utmost respect for all religions and after studying and growing up in Chandigarh I have closely observed and followed Sikh religion. This is a complete lie and propaganda to tarnish my image and harm my film #Emergency.”

