For all Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Hai fans, there’s exciting news as the modern-age cult romantic drama is all set to re-release in theatres. The film is tremendously popular, and over the years, it has built a loyal fan base. No doubt it will enjoy a solid response from the moviegoers amid the trend of re-releases. And if it manages to rake in 9.97 crores at the Indian box office, it will achieve a big milestone. Keep reading to know about the milestone!

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the Bollywood romantic drama starred Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin in key roles. Upon its release in 2013, the film received positive reviews from critics. Even among the audience, it enjoyed highly favorable word-of-mouth, resulting in blockbuster collections at the Indian box office.

Backed by a chartbuster music album, superb direction, and solid performances, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani became a huge success during its original run. Now, as officially shared by Dharma Productions, the modern-day romantic cult is re-releasing in theatres on January 3, 2025. Considering the success of recent Bollywood re-releases, this biggie is expected to enjoy a good response from the audience.

For those who don’t know, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani amassed a whopping 190.03 crore net at the Indian box office during the original run. As we can see, the film is inches away from the 200 crore milestone, and it needs 9.97 crores more to achieve the feat.

If Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani gets a good screen/show count and meets a good response from the audience, it’ll be able to hit big numbers, and there’s a high chance that it’ll enter the 200 crore club.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

