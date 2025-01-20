Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share a video expressing her sincere gratitude to audiences for their love and support of the film Emergency. However, she also voiced her disappointment regarding the film’s reception in Punjab and the ongoing tensions affecting the Indian diaspora abroad.

The actress thanked audiences on behalf of Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films from the bottom of her heart, saying, “You all gave so much love and respect to our film. We don’t even have words to express our gratitude.” Despite the appreciation, Ranaut also expressed concern regarding the film’s absence from Punjabi cinemas.

“But, I still have some pain in my heart. Punjab. In the industry, it was said that my films perform the best in Punjab. And today is a day when my film is not even allowed to be released in Punjab,” she stated. The Queen star also addressed the ongoing unrest affecting Indian communities overseas.

“In the same way, some attacks are being carried out on people in Canada and Britain. Some small people, some small-minded people have set this country on fire. And you and I are burning in this fire,” Kangana Ranaut said. She also mentioned that the film reflects her personal beliefs and stance on national unity.

“Friends, my film, my thoughts, and my attitude towards the country are reflected in this film. You decide for yourself after watching this film. Does this film connect us, or does it break us?” Ranaut questioned. She concluded her statement with a call for national unity and respect. “I will not say more. Jai Hind. Thank you.”

Emergency has delivered an impressive start at the box office, wrapping up its first weekend with ₹12.26 crores. The film saw steady growth, earning ₹3.11 crores on Friday, ₹4.28 crores on Saturday, and a good ₹4.87 crores on Sunday. With strong box office collections and positive word-of-mouth, Emergency is set to continue its successful run in the coming days.

