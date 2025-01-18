Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency has witnessed audience love on the second day, experiencing a jump at the box office. In two days, the political drama based on the life of Indira Gandhi, stands at a total collection of an estimated 6 crore.

The film was directed and produced by Kangana Ranaut, and it is on par with one of the best films by a female director, who arrived last year. It was Kiran Rao‘s Laapataa Ladies, which did not earn as much as Kangana’s film had in the last two days.

Emergency Box Office Day 2 Estimates

On the second day, Saturday, January 18, Emergency earned in the range of 3.5 – 3.6 crore at the box office, which was a jump of an estimated 48% at the box office, which brought 2.35 crore on the opening day.

Kangana VS Kiran

Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies, on the opening day, earned 1.02 crore at the box office. This was followed by 1.40 crore on day 2, and 1.7 crore on day 3. In total, the first weekend of Laapataa Ladies earned 4.12 crore. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut’s film in two days has already earned almost 6 crore in two days.

It would be interesting to see if Emergency crosses the 10 crore mark in the first weekend at the box office, matching Sonu Sood’s Fateh, which earned 10.71 crore in the first weekend.

Kangana Ranaut’s Last Release

Kangana’s last film in the theaters was Tejas, which earned 5.15 crore at the box office in its lifetime. Her Indira Gandhi avatar has already surpassed this number and earned an estimated 6 crore at the box office in two days.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

