Pro-Khalistan extremists have reportedly caused a disturbance at a cinema theatre in London during the screening of Kangana Ranaut’s film Emergency. The film revolves around the political and social occurrences that took place in India between 1975 and 1977 during the country’s Emergency period.

According to ANI News, the extremists entered the cinema and created chaos. They interrupted the film and shouted slogans supporting their cause, disrupting the audience and the movie’s screening. Local authorities were informed about the situation. The police quickly responded to handle the disturbance. Officers arrived at the cinema and restored order.

The Indian community in London expressed concern about the incident. Many people condemned the extremists’ actions, saying that such events disturb peace and harmony in the community. The film’s team has not commented on the matter yet. Pro-Khalistan groups have been involved in similar incidents in the past. These groups aim to highlight their political demands. However, their actions have caused disruptions in public spaces many times.

Authorities are expected to take strict action to prevent similar incidents in the future. There may also be discussions about increasing security at cinemas. The incident in Harrow has raised concerns among Indian communities worldwide. The screening of Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency resumed after the situation was controlled. The film continues to attract attention for portraying a significant period in India’s history.

