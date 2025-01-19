Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency witnessed growth at the box office, and the film, in three days, stands at a total of 10.45 crore. This is a significant growth. In fact, the film has earned 99% higher than the entire lifetime collection of Kangana’s last theatrical release.

The film opened at the box office as Kangana Ranaut‘s biggest opener post-COVID. With an opening of 2.35 crore, the film earned much better than Dhaakad, Tejas, and Chandramukhi 2 on day 1.

Emergency Box Office Day 3 Estimates

On the third day, Sunday, January 19, Emergency earned in the range of 4.35 – 4.5 crore, which is more than 20% jump at the box office from the previous day, which brought 3.6 crore.

Here is the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office in seven days.

Day 1: 2.35 crore

Day 2: 3.6 crore

Day 3: 4.35 crore

Total: 10.45 crore*

*denotes an estimated collection

Emergency 3 Day Total VS Kangana’s Last 4 Releases!

Interestingly, Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency, with an estimated 10.45 crore*, earned more than the combined lifetime collection of his last four releases at the box office. In fact, Emergency is already the highest-grossing film of Kangana Ranaut post-COVID.

Check out the lifetime collection of the last four Hindi releases of Kangana Ranaut.

Thalaivii (2021): 0.25 crore

Dhaakad (2022): 2 crore

Tejas (2023): 5.15 crore

Chandramukhi 2 Hindi (2023): 0.81 crore

Total: 8.21 crore

It would be interesting to see how the film would fare at the box office after the first weekend concludes at the box office.

