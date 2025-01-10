Sara Ali Khan is among the most talented actors of the present generation. She is the daughter of renowned celebrities Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. From childhood, she was exposed to the films made by her parents, which once led her to believe that Amrita ran an adult film site. But what made us think that way? Scroll below for the deets.

Sara started her acting career with Kedarnath in 2018 with Sushant Singh Rajput opposite her. She then appeared alongside Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. The actress has appeared in different kinds of films, including a sensitive role in Atrangi Re. Not all of her films were successful at the box office, but she has been open to experimental roles and takes the risk. Meanwhile, her parents were married from 1991 to 2004, and she has a younger brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Sara Ali Khan once thought her mother, Amrita Singh, ran an adult film site. In addition to that, she also felt her father, Saif Ali Khan, used bad language. But do you know the reason why she think this way? It is because she saw Saif in Omkara as Langda Tyagi, which is considered as one of the most iconic roles in his career. As for Amrita, Sara saw her mother in a negative role in Kalyug where she played a villain.

For the unversed, Omkara was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and featured Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vivek Oberoi, and Bipasha Basu in key roles. On the other hand, Kalyug was directed by Mohit Suri and starred Kunal Khemu, Emraan Hashmi, Smilie Suri, Deepal Shaw, Amrita Singh, and Ashutosh Rana.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar India Sara Ali Khan opened up about her misconception. The actress recalled, “All I remember is watching Omkara (2006) and Kalyug (2005) and being really disturbed that my parents were such negative people (laughs)!”

She continued, “I was very young, and I used to think that my father uses bad language and that my mom runs a porn site…it was not fun! And because they were both nominated for ‘best actor in a negative role’ in the same year, I was, like, ‘What is this!?’.”

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan will appear alongside Akshay Kumar in Sky Force. The is scheduled to be released on January 24.

