Saiyami Kher Opens Up On What Happened When Anurag Kashyap Called Her At His House Assuring Parents Will Be There

Payal Ghosh’s se*ual misconduct allegations on director Anurag Kashyap has raised yet another debate on social media with many stars backing him. Recently, Choked actress Saiyami Kher has opened up about her experience with Anurag and had shared a lengthy note about the same.

She took to her Instagram according to share this note. In the note, she compares her early impression of him being a drug addict to what she saw on meeting his family. Saiyami also agreed that he is exactly opposite of his ‘bad boy’ image made in Bollywood.

Saiyami Kher shared a photo with Anurag Kashyap and captioned it as, “This one is long overdue & very long! The first time I met AK he asked me to come to his Versova house. Before I could say anything, he said, ‘My parents live with me. You don’t have to worry!’. He was supposed to be the ‘Bad Boy of Bollywood’. His life, according to the outside world, was ‘riddled with drugs, women & vices.’ The truth, I later learnt, was COMPLETELY the opposite.”

She also added, “It was a typical chaotic Indian household. Parents looking for a newspaper, the doorbell constantly ringing, Shrilalji furiously cooking for the increasing guests, a cat strutting around & AK looking for just one quiet corner in his own home.” She added, “From the time he offered me Choked (sitting next to me at MAMI) to the date of release, it took three years. That’s when I got to know the man. He became a friend, mentor & sounding board. With him, you know you get the whole truth. When he loves your work, he jumps, dances cries & expresses joy; if he doesn’t, he just says it. The man has no filters. That is perhaps both his boon & his bane.”

Regarding Payal Ghosh’s complaint against Anurag Kashyap, she had said to ANI, “Five years ago I met Anurag Kashyap regarding work. He called me to his house. When I went there, he took me to a separate room and tried to sexually assault me. He forced himself on me.”

Anurag Kashyap has denied all the claims stating them as false.

