Gauahar Khan and boyfriend Zaid Darbar are all set to tie the knot this Friday, i.e, on 25th December. The couple began dating only a couple of months back and the news was confirmed by Ismail Darbar in September. Soon after, wedding rumours were rife and rest is history! Now, as the pre-wedding festivities have begun, pictures from the Chiksa ceremony are out. Read on for details!

For the unversed, Chiksa ceremony is basically the Muslim Haldi ceremony. The bride, as well as, the groom wears yellow traditional attires and rituals with a paste of turmeric and sandalwood in rosewater follow by. The event was attended by only close family and friends.

Gauahar Khan herself revealed the images from the pre-wedding function. She could be seen donning a graceful yellow blouse with sequined details. The Bigg Boss 14 actress paired it up with a colourful skirt with traditional embroidery. A lacy netted yellow dupatta completed her entire look.

Zaid Darbar too looked dapper as he wore a yellow embroidered kurta with white pants. He completed his attire with yellow shades. The couple went hand in hand for a dreamy picture. Gauahar Khan captioned the post, “When half of me met half of you and together the better halves shaped our beautiful moments. #Alhamdulillah Day 1 of #GaZa celebrations – Chiksa”

Check it out below:

But wait, that’s not it. For those who want seeking glimpses of inside celebrations, we have a surprise for you. Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar were seen dancing in the ceremony along with the attendees.

Here is the inside video:

Don’t they look beautiful together? We wish the couple a lifetime of happiness together!

Gauahar Khan was last seen in Bigg Boss 14 alongside Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla as a challenger.

